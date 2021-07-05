Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Paint thrown onto Charlottesville’s statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson

Paint splattered onto Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson.
Paint splattered onto Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson has once again been vandalized.

White paint could be seen splatted onto the statue early Monday, July 5.

Police on the scene tell NBC29 they weren’t sure when the incident happened.

The future of this statue and the one of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncertain, as they may be removed from the public parks they sit in. They have also been vandalized numerous times in recent years.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 681,194 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,431 deaths
If you are one of the many Bodos Bagels fans in the Charlottesville area, you will not be able...
Bodos Bagels ends drive-thru service, reopens for take-out only
Rockfish Valley Foundation holds Old Wintergreen Days Festival
Rockfish Valley Foundation holds ‘Old Wintergreen Days’ festival
Monticello hosted a naturalization ceremony for 21 new American Citizens
21 new U.S. Citizens naturalized at Monticello on July Fourth