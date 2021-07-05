Advertise With Us
New CrossFit gym headed to Ix Park

CrossFit SPRC is headed to Charlottesville
CrossFit SPRC is headed to Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new gym in Charlottesville looking to help you get in shape following the pandemic. CrossFit Sports Performance and Rowing Center is setting up shop in the Ix Art Park.

The gym will focus on helping people learn the proper CrossFit techniques. Martha Redinger, the founder of the gym, says it will serve anyone at any age.

“People have the impression that CrossFit isn’t for them, they may be too old, they might be not fit,” she said. “Some have said to me ‘Oh I’ll get in shape and then come visit your gym’ and that’s disheartening to me because anyone can start wherever they are.”

The gym is offering free intro classes to anyone who is interested in trying out CrossFit.

