Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘James River Relief’ program returns for second year

A sign welcoming guests to the Rivanna River, detailing some of the changes required due to the...
A sign welcoming guests to the Rivanna River, detailing some of the changes required due to the pandemic.(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospital workers can once again take a free paddle down the James River this summer.

The James River Alliance is continuing its James River Relief program.

Last year over 100 hospital workers were able to ride free through many different outfitters.

In the Charlottesville area, the Rivanna River Company and the James River Reeling and Rafting in Scottsville are participating in the program.

“It’s just so important to be able to offer these programs that give them a little boos so that they can make the connections with nature happen and they can really get that sort of relaxation and fulfillment and healing that you get that nature offers that nothing else does,” Erin Hillert of the James River Association said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
CrossFit SPRC is headed to Charlottesville
New CrossFit gym headed to Ix Park
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Search on for motorcyclist missing from Roanoke County