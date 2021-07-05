Hazy, Hot and Humid Weather Returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming hotter, more humid and hazy the next couple days. Fair weather will continue overnight. Hazy, hot and more humid on Tuesday and Wednesday. The difference in heating over the mountains and valley will promote a few downpours and thunderstorms to form in the heat and humidity later on during the afternoon and early evening. The heat index or feels like temperatures will be about 100 degrees!

Tracking the progress of Tropical Storm Elsa. It will be moving over Florida and the Southeast U.S. through mid week with flooding rainfall and gusty winds. Minimal impacts to our weather Thursday. We’ll have extra clouds and a shower risk. Keeping temperatures less hot. The bulk of the rain with Elsa will pass over Hampton Roads and the Virginia Beach region later Thursday into early Friday.

Heating back up this weekend with a few shower and storm chances.

Monday night: Starry sky, mild with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a spotty shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the 90s. Heat index of about 100 degrees. Lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs less hot in the lower 80s. Still humid. Lows upper 60s.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

