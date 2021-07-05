Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day trip to visit family left them stranded in Pennsylvania when their car broke down.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day trip to visit family left them stranded in Pennsylvania when their car broke down.

The family says their car broke down around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when its serpentine belt broke and wrapped around its front axle. The family doesn’t have towing insurance so they had to call state police to tow their car off the road and put them in a motel. The vehicle is now in an impound lot which is closed until Tuesday.

The family says it has been a scary experience. “I’ve never felt more vulnerable right now in my life than I do right now, being stuck somewhere that I’ve never been and it’s been hard,” said Kelly, one of the family members. “We’re a family of four and it’s kind of hard to explain to your kids that you can’t just go home.’

The family says people in the area have provided them with food and clothing which they are grateful for. They are now asking for help as they don’t have enough money to get their car out of the impound lot and repaired, saying they depend on the vehicle to make their income.

The family is hoping to raise enough money to get their car fixed and return home, you can get in touch with them to find out how you can help here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side

Latest News

Earlysville 4th of July parade held on July 5
Earlysville holds 4th of July parade
Stonewall Jackson Monument being removed.
Planning commission to discuss removal of pedestals along Monument Avenue
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond
ABC stores will stop selling drinks with an alcohol content below 7.5%.
ABC to stop selling low-alcohol beverages