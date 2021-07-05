Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Portion of Emmet Street near Ivy Road to close starting Wednesday

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Emmet Street, near Ivy Road, in Charlottesville will be closed late Wednesday, July 7.

The closure is set to take place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Massie Road and Copeley Road so crews can work on relocating a natural gas pipeline.

This is a part of the University of Virginia’s Ivy Corridor Project.

The road closure is expected to be in place through July 9, and then again on July 20.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side

Latest News

Families gather at Fry Spring Beach Club on July 5
Charlottesville families spend the holiday outdoors
Virginia State Police say Fourth of July weekend has been busy
Virginia State Police encourages people to take things slow as Fourth of July weekend ends
Bodos
Bodos Bagels reopens inside for first time in 15 months
A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help