Portion of Emmet Street near Ivy Road to close starting Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Emmet Street, near Ivy Road, in Charlottesville will be closed late Wednesday, July 7.

The closure is set to take place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Massie Road and Copeley Road so crews can work on relocating a natural gas pipeline.

This is a part of the University of Virginia’s Ivy Corridor Project.

The road closure is expected to be in place through July 9, and then again on July 20.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.