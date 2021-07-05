Earlysville holds 4th of July parade

Advertise With Us
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candy, community spirit, and time with family are three of the things that bring people back every year to the Earlysville Fourth of July parade.

“It’s such a good community around here in Earlysville that we just really enjoy coming out to support the community,” parade goer Garrette Ashley said.

Ashley enjoys spending time with his family at the Earlysville parade, his son Luke enjoys it for other reasons.

“Any candy they throw, I’ll eat it,” Luke said.

The Veliky family has grown up attending the annual parade, and now the family gets to see the next generation do the same.

“It’s just to see how the younger group is coming up, next generation is continuing celebration,” Timothy Veliky said.

Parade organizers, including Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek, says the parade is needed this year.

“Patriotism is absolutely runs deep in all Americans, and we may not agree on all the policies all the time, but we certainly love our country and this is a great way to show it,” Mallek said.

While the sirens and classic cars are sure to bring smiles to many faces along the parade route, Ashley says this event goes beyond the entertainment value.

“Being out here to support our local law enforcement, local firemen, and EMTs, it just gives us an opportunity to air support for them for all the good work they do,” Ashley said.

While the Earlysville parade started in 1994, 27 years later it serves the same purpose.

“I think it’s a way to have people see their neighbors again and meet new neighbors as they can,” Mallek said.

