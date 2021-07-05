CPD investigating reported rape

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating an alleged rape that is said to have taken place near 14th Street NW and Grady Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

The survivor reported to police that she was walking in the area when a man pushed her in the the bushes and raped her.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.