CPD investigating reported rape

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating an alleged rape that is said to have taken place near 14th Street NW and Grady Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

The survivor reported to police that she was walking in the area when a man pushed her in the the bushes and raped her.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

