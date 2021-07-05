Charlottesville families spend the holiday outdoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some families were out Monday enjoying the end of the three-day 4th of July weekend.

People were cooling off at Washington Park’s pool, as well as at Fry’s Spring Beach Club.

For those who had the day off from work, the pool seemed like the hot spot to cool down.

“We were here at the pool and had a lot of fun activities like whirlpool and float races for the 4th,” Elliott Gewirtz said. “My dad usually works all day, but today he’s taking half off, and my mom came to the pool with us.”

