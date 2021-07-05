Bodos Bagels ends drive-thru service, reopens for take-out only
Published: Jul. 4, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are one of the many Bodos Bagels fans in the Charlottesville area, you will not be able to pick up your morning order from your car anymore.
Bodos announced its drive-thru service at all three locations on will end for good on Monday, July 5. The bagel joint will now welcome customers back inside, but masks will be required.
It will be a take-out only system for now. Bodos will reopen the dining rooms after the staff has time to re-adjust to the original in-person system.
