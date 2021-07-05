Search on for motorcyclist missing from Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are searching for a Bristol man last reported seen driving a motorcycle in Roanoke County early Monday.

The Roanoke County Police Department said it was notified Monday, July 5, of a missing person/overdue motorist, identified as Gregory “Greg” Allen Leonard.

Leonard was seen driving his black Honda motorcycle, with Virginia tag W67215, in the 3700 block of West Main Street near Virginia State Police Headquarters in Roanoke County. He was spotted between 12 and 12:15 a.m.

Pictured is Greg Leonard's black Honda motorcycle with Virginia tag W67215. (Roanoke Co. Police Dept.)

Police say Leonard was heading west toward Christiansburg with a friend on a separate motorcycle. When the friend neared the Route 460/I-81 interchange in Christiansburg, he told authorities he noticed Leonard was no longer behind him. The friend was not able to locate Leonard and called the Roanoke County Police Department.

Members of the RCPD, VSP and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have searched for Leonard with no success. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the RCPD at 540-562-3265.

