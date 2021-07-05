Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
ABC to stop selling low-alcohol beverages

ABC stores will stop selling drinks with an alcohol content below 7.5%.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - ABC recently announced they’d stop selling any beverages with less than 7.5 percent alcohol content on January 1.

Stores are now starting to phase the drinks out. Instead, consumers can find those drinks in grocery and convenience stores.

An ABC representative says it won’t be a drastic change, but customers should know what to expect.

“There are times when products are deemed appropriate for grocery stores, based on their ingredients, whether they’re malt beverage based or wine based. In this instance, they’re spirits based, however they are a lower alcohol by volume,” said Eddie Wirt, ABC Chief Communications and Research Officer. “Historically, ABC has sold products that are at higher proof-points.”

There is one catch to the rule, though. Wirt says ABC will sell the low-alcohol beverages if they’re produced by a Virginia distiller.

Wirt says customers won’t see much of a change because ABC is working to replace the drinks that will be leaving the shelves.

“While we remove about 14 products from our shelves, we’ll replace them with similar products that are above that proof point,” said Wirt.

