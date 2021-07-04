Rockfish Valley Foundation holds ‘Old Wintergreen Days’ festival

Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On July 4, the Rockfish Valley Foundation hosted the “Old Wintergreen Days” Festival.

People were able to learn about the founding of Wintergreen and some of the history of the area. Historian for the Rockfish Valley Foundation Gene Hughes says he hopes for the event to grow in future years.

“This is the third time I’ve done it and I do it to try to bring back the history of Wintergreen,” Hughes said. “Wintergreen has been around for a long time. In fact, it was founded by a guy named Hawes Coleman who was a revolutionary war soldier.”

A descendant of Thomas Nelson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence from Nelson County, read the preamble to the document at the festival.

