People in Charlottesville and surrounding areas work against COVID-19′s Delta Variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Delta variant of the coronavirus is picking up momentum in many areas of the world. Infectious disease specialists warn, it is more contagious than the regular strain of COVID-19.

Health researchers from the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases say it’s common for viruses to mutate.

“It is anticipated that over the next couple of weeks, maybe to a month or so... it may become one of the most prominent strains that we are seeing here in this country. Fortunately this delta variant can be prevented by our current vaccines,” said Dr. Bill Schaffner, NFID medical director.

As the delta variant is hard at work evolving, people in and around Charlottesville are encouraged to stay ahead of it.

While the majority of delta variant cases in the United States are found among non-vaccinated people, health experts say continued mask wearing and social distancing are still helpful in high density settings, regardless of vaccination of status.

