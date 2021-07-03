Town of Scottsville holds 4th of July Parade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the pandemic sidelined the annual Town of Scottsville 4th of July parade in 2020, the town went above and beyond to make up for it this Fourth of July weekend.

“Happy birthday America,” parade spectator Michael Sampery said.

As a child, Michael Sampery used to line these streets for the annual parade. Now, that experience comes full circle. He get’s to bring his family to see the show.

“I love it and hopefully he’ll bring his kids down out here and we’ll come out here with my grandkids,” he said.

For Michael Jr., listening to the screaming sirens from fire trucks and catching candy from the floats is a fun way to spend the morning, but that’s not all he cherishes form his yearly trip to the 4th of July parade.

“Just having fun and spending time with my family,” he said.

Around 60 groups and organizations took to the streets to be in this year’s parade. Spectators say they’re glad it made a return this year following the cancellation of last year.

“The community gets together and gets to see everyone they haven’t seen,” parade spectator William Drumheller

“It’s good to have again this year,” Sampery said. “Seeing everyone come back out after last year when they didn’t have it so, it’s good to see everyone supporting and celebrating America’s birthday.”

