Partnership helping Westhaven neighborhood save energy, money

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews from the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), Charlottesville Gas, and the Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Alliance are improving the comfort and safety of homes in the Westhaven neighborhood at no cost.

“Our workforce reflects the community that we serve. It’s good,” LEAP Crew Leader Norman Bell said.

The effort began before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but was halted until recently when work could safely resume while minimizing inconvenience for residents. Bell and others from LEAP are installing 882 LED lightbulbs and retrofitting 126 units for free. Crews are also adding insulation and air sealings to each home.

“It should be able to keep the residents cooler in the summertime as well as keeping them warmer in the winter time and while bringing down the cost of their energy bill” Bell said. “A lot of these communities have been neglected for quite some time so it’s good to give back to the community and make their lives easier.”

The weatherization updates in this community will help save $12,000 per year for the entire Westhaven complex.

“They’re reducing their bills and we still provide the natural gas,” Charlottesville Director of Utilities Lauren Hildebrand said. “Our goal is to make homes more efficient by reducing the natural gas usage and therefore makes residents more comfortable in their homes because they’re getting more bang for their buck.”

