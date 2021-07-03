Friday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox ended a six-game losing streak against the Generals on Friday night, as Charlottesville defeated Waynesboro 4-3.
The Sox had not beaten their rivals since July 4th, 2019.
Logan Amiss went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI for Charlottesville on Friday.
Chase Centala earned the win on the mound, giving up two runs on six hits in 5.0 innings.
Carter Spivey got a double play and a strikeout in the 9th to earn the save.
The Tom Sox will be back in action at Purcellville on Saturday.
Harrisonburg defeated Covington 6-3 on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Turks will play a doubleheader at Winchester on Saturday.
