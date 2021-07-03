Advertise With Us
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)(Source: WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Excitement is in the air as family and friends get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with new and old traditions.

“We are looking forward to having a parade,” Rowan Bergstrom said while walking around Charlottesville. “They throw candy off of trucks.”

Another family exploring the Downtown Mall has a yearly tradition: ”We go tubing, huge family tubing. It’s really fun because there’s this bridge that we go off of,” Zoe Horst said.

The Horst family is excited to celebrate the 4th of July together after having to keep their distance last year.

“We have a creek behind the cabin that our great-great-great-grandparents built and we couldn’t play in it together or get too close because we could get infected,” Horst said.

A parade in Stanardsville is returning after a year off.

“We’re making up for lost time this year,” Chairman of the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee Michael Payne said. “The gentleman who does the fireworks for us has indicated that he has a bit of pent up energy. I believe our guests will be very happy with the results of that energy.”

Payne is excited to welcome people back and encourages everyone to come out.

“Our table is big, and we are excited to welcome you as family, neighbors, and friends,” Payne said,

The Stanardsville parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Admission is free, and they say there will be an even larger fireworks display than in years past.

