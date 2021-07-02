Advertise With Us
Video: Old J.R. Tucker High School being demolished | New school to open in August

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews have begun demolishing the old J.R. Tucker High School in preparation for the new building to open in August.

Henrico County Public Schools released a video showing the old building in the early stages of phased demolition. Before the final demolition, Henrico County Police and Fire Crews will use the partially torn down building for training.

J.R. Tucker High School demolition: In preparation for opening the NEW J.R. Tucker High School in August, crews are...

Posted by Henrico County Public Schools on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and outbuildings for the new school.

