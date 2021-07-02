VDH: 680,744 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,423 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 680,744 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, July 2.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 180.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,423, 4 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,243,979, an increase of 13,032 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,565, 55 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,829, Charlottesville = 4,042, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,300, Louisa County = 2,025, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,987, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 937, Harrisonburg = 6,535, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,206, Rockbridge County = 1,570, Rockingham County = 6,886, Staunton = 2,530, Waynesboro = 2,404.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,728, Fauquier County = 4,782, Madison County = 613, Orange County = 2,246, Rappahannock County = 356.

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Thursday, July 1 - 680,564 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 224.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,419, 4 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,230,947, an increase of 15,101 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,510, 52 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,830, Charlottesville = 4,038, Fluvanna County = 1,926, Greene County = 1,299, Louisa County = 2,023, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,988, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,533, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,206, Rockbridge County = 1,569, Rockingham County = 6,885, Staunton = 2,529, Waynesboro = 2,403.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,727, Fauquier County = 4,781, Madison County = 613, Orange County = 2,246, Rappahannock County = 355.

Wednesday, June 30 - 680,340 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 275.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,415, 3 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,215,846, an increase of 14,792 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,458, 41 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,826, Charlottesville = 4,037, Fluvanna County = 1,926, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,023, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,987, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,533, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,568, Rockingham County = 6,880, Staunton = 2,530, Waynesboro = 2,403.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,722, Fauquier County = 4,780, Madison County = 613, Orange County = 2,244, Rappahannock County = 354.

Tuesday, June 29 - 680,065 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 148.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,412, 23 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,201,054, an increase of 11,174 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,417, 38 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,824, Charlottesville = 4,035, Fluvanna County = 1,926, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,021, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,986, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,533, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,567, Rockingham County = 6,879, Staunton = 2,530, Waynesboro = 2,401.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,722, Fauquier County = 4,778, Madison County = 611, Orange County = 2,244, Rappahannock County = 354.

Monday, June 28 - 679,917 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 88.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,402.

The total number of people tested is 10,189,880.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,379.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,823, Charlottesville = 4,035, Fluvanna County = 1,926, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,019, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,984, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 933, Harrisonburg = 6,537, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,206, Rockbridge County = 1,568, Rockingham County = 6,876, Staunton = 2,530, Waynesboro = 2,400.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,719, Fauquier County = 4,775, Madison County = 608, Orange County = 2,243, Rappahannock County = 353.

Sunday, June 27 - Missing

Saturday, June 26 - Missing

Friday, June 25 - 679,472 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 142.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,389, 11 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,156,371, an increase of 13,550 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,350, 14 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,819, Charlottesville = 4,034, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,017, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,984, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 930, Harrisonburg = 6,536, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,205, Rockbridge County = 1,565, Rockingham County = 6,869, Staunton = 2,529, Waynesboro = 2,398.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,710, Fauquier County = 4,773, Madison County = 600, Orange County = 2,242, Rappahannock County = 350.

Thursday, June 24: 679,330 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 193.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,378, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,142,821, an increase of 13,924 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,336, 10 less than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,817, Charlottesville = 4,035, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,016, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,984, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 930, Harrisonburg = 6,535, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,205, Rockbridge County = 1,563, Rockingham County = 6,869, Staunton = 2,529, Waynesboro = 2,397.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,711, Fauquier County = 4,770, Madison County = 598, Orange County = 2,241, Rappahannock County = 348.

Wednesday, June 23 - 679,137 COVD-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 228.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,368, 1 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,128,897, an increase of 14,708 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,346, 15 less than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,817, Charlottesville = 4,035, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,009, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,982, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 930, Harrisonburg = 6,534, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,205, Rockbridge County = 1,563, Rockingham County = 6,866, Staunton = 2,529, Waynesboro = 2,396.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,708, Fauquier County = 4,769, Madison County = 598, Orange County = 2,245, Rappahannock County = 347.

Tuesday, June 23 - 678,909 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 144.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,367, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,114,189, an increase of 11,487 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,361, 30 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,816, Charlottesville = 4,034, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,299, Louisa County = 2,009, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,976, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 931, Harrisonburg = 6,533, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,206, Rockbridge County = 1,559, Rockingham County = 6,865, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,398.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,707, Fauquier County = 4,764, Madison County = 596, Orange County = 2,245, Rappahannock County = 346

Monday, June 21 - 678,765 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 116.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,360.

The total number of people tested is 10,102,702.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,331.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,816, Charlottesville = 4,029, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,009, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,975, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 930, Harrisonburg = 6,533, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,558, Rockingham County = 6,862, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,397.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,703, Fauquier County = 4,762, Madison County = 597, Orange County = 2,245, Rappahannock County = 346

Sunday, June 20 - Missing

Saturday, June 19 - Missing

Friday, June 18 - 678,506 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 114.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,342, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,071,891, an increase of 13,952 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,291, 28 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,815, Charlottesville = 4,026, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,299, Louisa County = 2,008, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,977, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 929, Harrisonburg = 6,529, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,557, Rockingham County = 6,864, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,396.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,702, Fauquier County = 4,758, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,245, Rappahannock County = 346

Thursday, June 17 - 678,392 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 166.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,336, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,057,939, an increase of 14,251 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,263, 22 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,814, Charlottesville = 4,027, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,299, Louisa County = 2,008, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,978, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 929, Harrisonburg = 6,528, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,559, Rockingham County = 6,864, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,394.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,701, Fauquier County = 4,755, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,240, Rappahannock County = 347.

Wednesday, June 16 - 678,226 COVID-19 Cases:

The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 678,226 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 16.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 277.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,330, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,043,142, an increase of 29,057 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,241, 33 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,813, Charlottesville = 4,026, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,007, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,977, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 927, Harrisonburg = 6,526, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,560, Rockingham County = 6,858, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,395.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,699, Fauquier County = 4,756, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,239, Rappahannock County = 346.

Tuesday, June 15 - 677,949 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 137.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,328, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,014,085 an increase of 12,898 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,208, 26 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,811, Charlottesville = 4,025, Fluvanna County = 1,925, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,008, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,972, Bath County = 272, Buena Vista = 927, Harrisonburg = 6,517, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,557, Rockingham County = 6,853, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,394.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,697, Fauquier County = 4,758, Madison County = 593, Orange County = 2,241, Rappahannock County = 346.

Monday, June 14 - 677,812 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 68.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,318.

The total number of people tested is 10,014,085.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,182.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,811, Charlottesville = 4,024, Fluvanna County = 1,925, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,008, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,966, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 927, Harrisonburg = 6,515, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,556, Rockingham County = 6,851, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,395.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,696, Fauquier County = 4,756, Madison County = 593, Orange County = 2,240, Rappahannock County = 346.

Friday, June 11 - 677,425 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 105.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,283, 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,977,299, an increase of 19,573 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,122, 36 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,810, Charlottesville = 4,023, Fluvanna County = 1,926, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,002, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,959, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 924, Harrisonburg = 6,509, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,556, Rockingham County = 6,848, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,394.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,698, Fauquier County = 4,760, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,239, Rappahannock County = 346.

Thursday, June 10 - 677,425 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 215.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,270, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,957,726, an increase of 16,558 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,086, 36 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,811, Charlottesville = 4,020, Fluvanna County = 1,926, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,002, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,957, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 924, Harrisonburg = 6,509, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,556, Rockingham County = 6,848, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,392.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,696, Fauquier County = 4,760, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,239, Rappahannock County = 344.

Wednesday, June 10 - 677,210 COVID19 Cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 197.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,260, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,941,168, an increase of 15,965 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,050, 30 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,811, Charlottesville = 4,017, Fluvanna County = 1,924, Greene County = 1,297, Louisa County = 2,001, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,957, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 922, Harrisonburg = 6,510, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,555, Rockingham County = 6,844, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,392.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,695, Fauquier County = 4,759, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,240, Rappahannock County = 344.

Tuesday, June 9 - 677,013 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 182.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,253, 8 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,925,203, an increase of 13,204 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,020, 59 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,811, Charlottesville = 4,016, Fluvanna County = 1,924, Greene County = 1,295, Louisa County = 1,998, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,953, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 920, Harrisonburg = 6,507, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,549, Rockingham County = 6,840, Staunton = 2,525, Waynesboro = 2,391.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,694, Fauquier County = 4,756, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,240, Rappahannock County = 344.

Monday, June 7 - 676,831 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 90.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,245.

The total number of people tested is 9,911,999.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,961.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,808, Charlottesville = 4,017, Fluvanna County = 1,925, Greene County = 1,293, Louisa County = 1,998, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,950, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 917, Harrisonburg = 6,507, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,548, Rockingham County = 6,838, Staunton = 2,525, Waynesboro = 2,391.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,694, Fauquier County = 4,753, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,238, Rappahannock County = 344.

Sunday, June 6 - Missing

Saturday, June 5 - Missing

Friday, June 4 - 676,300 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 259.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,222, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,875,299, an increase of 18,410 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,911, 41 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,807, Charlottesville = 4,014, Fluvanna County = 1,924, Greene County = 1,289, Louisa County = 1,996, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,935, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 916, Harrisonburg = 6,509, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,211, Rockbridge County = 1,548, Rockingham County = 6,828, Staunton = 2,525, Waynesboro = 2,390.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,689, Fauquier County = 4,750, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,237, Rappahannock County = 344.

Thursday, June 3 - 676,041 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 258.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,216, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,856,889, an increase of 16,447 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.5%.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,801, Charlottesville = 4,014, Fluvanna County = 1,923, Greene County = 1,288, Louisa County = 1,993, Nelson County = 895.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,919, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 916, Harrisonburg = 6,507, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,211, Rockbridge County = 1,547, Rockingham County = 6,825, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,390.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,686, Fauquier County = 4,746, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,231, Rappahannock County = 344.

Wednesday, June 2 - 675,783 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 186.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,206, 12 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,840,442, an increase of 13,555 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,815, 40 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,800, Charlottesville = 4,013, Fluvanna County = 1,922, Greene County = 1,288, Louisa County = 1,993, Nelson County = 895.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,908, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 915, Harrisonburg = 6,504, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,548, Rockingham County = 6,817, Staunton = 2,525, Waynesboro = 2,388.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,683, Fauquier County = 4,744, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,229, Rappahannock County = 344.

Tuesday, June 1 - 675,597 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 59.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,194, 8 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,826,887, an increase of 8,076 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,775, 18 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,796, Charlottesville = 4,014, Fluvanna County = 1,921, Greene County = 1,288, Louisa County = 1,993, Nelson County = 895.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,903, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 914, Harrisonburg = 6,503, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,205, Rockbridge County = 1,549, Rockingham County = 6,816, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,387.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,685, Fauquier County = 4,746, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,227, Rappahannock County = 343.

Monday, May 31 - 675,538 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 146.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,186.

The total number of people tested is 9,818,811.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,757.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,795, Charlottesville = 4,014, Fluvanna County = 1,921, Greene County = 1,289, Louisa County = 1,992, Nelson County = 895.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,901, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 915, Harrisonburg = 6,503, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,204, Rockbridge County = 1,549, Rockingham County = 6,814, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,388.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,686, Fauquier County = 4,746, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,226, Rappahannock County = 343.

Sunday, May 30 - Missing

Saturday, May 29 - Missing

Friday, May 28 - 674,843 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 404.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,156, 4 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,784,626, an increase of 20,404 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,683, 28 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,787, Charlottesville = 4,011, Fluvanna County = 1,921, Greene County = 1,284, Louisa County = 1,988, Nelson County = 896.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,884, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 914, Harrisonburg = 6,503, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,205, Rockbridge County = 1,549, Rockingham County = 6,802, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,388.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,685, Fauquier County = 4,735, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,224, Rappahannock County = 343.

Thursday, May 27 - 674,439 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 357.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,152, 9 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,764,222, an increase of 15,910 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,655, 38 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,786, Charlottesville = 4,011, Fluvanna County = 1,921, Greene County = 1,281, Louisa County = 1,987, Nelson County = 897.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,879, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 914, Harrisonburg = 6,499, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,556, Rockingham County = 6,806, Staunton = 2,525, Waynesboro = 2,388.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,683, Fauquier County = 4,723, Madison County = 596, Orange County = 2,224, Rappahannock County = 343.

Wednesday, May 26 - 674,082 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 323.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,143, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,748,312, an increase of 20,901 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,617, 57 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,787, Charlottesville = 4,011, Fluvanna County = 1,920, Greene County = 1,281, Louisa County = 1,987, Nelson County = 898.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,874, Bath County = 272, Buena Vista = 914, Harrisonburg = 6,495, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,552, Rockingham County = 6,800, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,386.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,685, Fauquier County = 4,711, Madison County = 600, Orange County = 2,224, Rappahannock County = 349.

Tuesday, May 25 - 673,759 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 654.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,137, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,727,411, an increase of 19,685 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,560, 55 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,788, Charlottesville = 4,011, Fluvanna County = 1,918, Greene County = 1,281, Louisa County = 1,987, Nelson County = 897.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,870, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 915, Harrisonburg = 6,494, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,205, Rockbridge County = 1,554, Rockingham County = 6,791, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,383.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,661, Fauquier County = 4,699, Madison County = 617, Orange County = 2,220, Rappahannock County = 361.

Monday, May 24 - 673,105 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 76.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,116, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,707,726, an increase of 11,311 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,505, 19 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,792, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,916, Greene County = 1,281, Louisa County = 1,986, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,870, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 912, Harrisonburg = 6,496, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,554, Rockingham County = 6,787, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,383.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,658, Fauquier County = 4,697, Madison County = 617, Orange County = 2,219, Rappahannock County = 359.

Sunday, May 23 - 673,029 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 236.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,106.

The total number of people tested is 9,696,415

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,486.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,791, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,915, Greene County = 1,281, Louisa County = 1,985, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,861, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 911, Harrisonburg = 6,497, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,555, Rockingham County = 6,786, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,383.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,656, Fauquier County = 4,697, Madison County = 617, Orange County = 2,219, Rappahannock County = 359.

Saturday, May 22 - Missing

Friday, May 21 - 672,312 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 396.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,074, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,662,057, an increase of 20,707 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 2.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,441, 47 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,786, Charlottesville = 4,012, Fluvanna County = 1,915, Greene County = 1,280, Louisa County = 1,984, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,849, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 909, Harrisonburg = 6,491, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,553, Rockingham County = 6,778, Staunton = 2,525, Waynesboro = 2,382.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,657, Fauquier County = 4,693, Madison County = 617, Orange County = 2,214, Rappahannock County = 359.

Thursday, May 20 - 671,916 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 591.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,068, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,641,350, an increase of 23,690 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,394, 55 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,786, Charlottesville = 4,013, Fluvanna County = 1,918, Greene County = 1,280, Louisa County = 1,984, Nelson County = 898.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,843, Bath County = 273, Buena Vista = 909, Harrisonburg = 6,492, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,553, Rockingham County = 6,774, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,383.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,653, Fauquier County = 4,690, Madison County = 618, Orange County = 2,215, Rappahannock County = 360.

Wednesday, May 19 - 671,325 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 491.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,048, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,617,660, an increase of 16,744 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,339, 49 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,784, Charlottesville = 4,011, Fluvanna County = 1,917, Greene County = 1,277, Louisa County = 1,981, Nelson County = 898.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,838, Bath County = 272, Buena Vista = 909, Harrisonburg = 6,489, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,206, Rockbridge County = 1,551, Rockingham County = 6,770, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,380.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,652, Fauquier County = 4,687, Madison County = 617, Orange County = 2,211, Rappahannock County = 360.

Tuesday, May 18 - 670,834 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 378.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,042, 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,600,916, an increase of 17,801 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 3.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,290, 48 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,782, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,916, Greene County = 1,275, Louisa County = 1,978, Nelson County = 898.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,827, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 909, Harrisonburg = 6,485, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,206, Rockbridge County = 1,550, Rockingham County = 6,766, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,373.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,651, Fauquier County = 4,678, Madison County = 619, Orange County = 2,210, Rappahannock County = 359.

Monday, May 17 - 670,456 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 272.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,029.

The total number of people tested is 9,583,115.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,242.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,781, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,915, Greene County = 1,274, Louisa County = 1,976, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,825, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 910, Harrisonburg = 6,485, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,204, Rockbridge County = 1,552, Rockingham County = 6,765, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,373.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,652, Fauquier County = 4,678, Madison County = 620, Orange County = 2,205, Rappahannock County = 359.

Sunday, May 16 - N/A

Saturday, May 15 - N/A

Friday, May 14 - 669,219 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 493.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,991, 30 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,532,549, an increase of 46,902 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,103, 55 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,771, Charlottesville = 4,014, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,264, Louisa County = 1,972, Nelson County = 898.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,814, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 908, Harrisonburg = 6,481, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,201, Rockbridge County = 1,536, Rockingham County = 6,755, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,370.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,669, Fauquier County = 4,669, Madison County = 616, Orange County = 2,192, Rappahannock County = 356.

Thursday, May 13 - 668,726 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 579.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,961, 27 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,485,647, an increase of 23,976 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,103, 65 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,768, Charlottesville = 4,014, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,262, Louisa County = 1,971, Nelson County = 897.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,803, Bath County = 271, Buena Vista = 907, Harrisonburg = 6,480, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,200, Rockbridge County = 1,531, Rockingham County = 6,751, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,371.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,635, Fauquier County = 4,663, Madison County = 616, Orange County = 2,191, Rappahannock County = 356.

Wednesday, May 12 - 668,147 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 561.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,934, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,485,647, an increase of 20,835 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 3.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29,038, 67 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,766, Charlottesville = 4,011, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,259, Louisa County = 1,970, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,793, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 906, Harrisonburg = 6,480, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,199, Rockbridge County = 1,528, Rockingham County = 6,748, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,370.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,631, Fauquier County = 4,658, Madison County = 615, Orange County = 2,186, Rappahannock County = 354.

Tuesday, May 11 - 667,586 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 600.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,919, 17 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,464,812, an increase of 20,285 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,971, 60 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,760, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,258, Louisa County = 1,967, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,787, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 904, Harrisonburg = 6,477, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,198, Rockbridge County = 1,525, Rockingham County = 6,739, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,370.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,624, Fauquier County = 4,651, Madison County = 615, Orange County = 2,181, Rappahannock County = 354.

Monday, May 10 - 666,986 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 336.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,902, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,444,527, an increase of 11,197 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,911, 14 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,758, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,257, Louisa County = 1,967, Nelson County = 892.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,782, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 904, Harrisonburg = 6,476, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,190, Rockbridge County = 1,533, Rockingham County = 6,737, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,266.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,618, Fauquier County = 4,645, Madison County = 613, Orange County = 2,178, Rappahannock County = 354.

Sunday, May 9 - 666,650 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 539.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,895, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,433,330, an increase of 11,197 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,897, 14 more than yesterday.

Saturday, May 8 - 666,111 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 779.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,885, 11 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,415,445, an increase of 27,106 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,876, 56 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,754, Charlottesville = 4,006, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,255, Louisa County = 1,966, Nelson County = 890.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,774, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 904, Harrisonburg = 6,474, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,189, Rockbridge County = 1,533, Rockingham County = 6,728, Staunton = 2,514, Waynesboro = 2,357.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,606, Fauquier County = 4,636, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,176, Rappahannock County = 353.

Friday, May 7 - 665,332 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 938.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,874, 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,388,339, an increase of 27,907 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,820, 49 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,752, Charlottesville = 4,002, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,253, Louisa County = 1,964, Nelson County = 890.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,756, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 903, Harrisonburg = 6,473, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,189, Rockbridge County = 1,529, Rockingham County = 6,718, Staunton = 2,513, Waynesboro = 2,356.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,595, Fauquier County = 4,635, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,172, Rappahannock County = 352.

Thursday, May 6 - 664,394 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 856.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,861, 17 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,360,432, an increase of 27,297 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,771, 83 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,753, Charlottesville = 4,001, Fluvanna County = 1,913, Greene County = 1,252, Louisa County = 1,960, Nelson County = 890.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,748, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 903, Harrisonburg = 6,470, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,185, Rockbridge County = 1,522, Rockingham County = 6,713, Staunton = 2,511, Waynesboro = 2,355.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,585, Fauquier County = 4,633, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,165, Rappahannock County = 352.

Wednesday, May 5 - 663,538 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 842.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,844, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,333,135, an increase of 25,198 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,688, 52 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,739, Charlottesville = 4,013, Fluvanna County = 1,912, Greene County = 1,250, Louisa County = 1,956, Nelson County = 888.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,743, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 901, Harrisonburg = 6,465, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,179, Rockbridge County = 1,521, Rockingham County = 6,712, Staunton = 2,512, Waynesboro = 2,354.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,580, Fauquier County = 4,626, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,164, Rappahannock County = 349.

Tuesday, May 4 - 662,696 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 771.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,823, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,307,937, an increase of 18,409 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,636, 94 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,719, Charlottesville = 4,015, Fluvanna County = 1,910, Greene County = 1,246, Louisa County = 1,958, Nelson County = 886.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,730, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 899, Harrisonburg = 6,463, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,178, Rockbridge County = 1,518, Rockingham County = 6,701, Staunton = 2,510, Waynesboro = 2,352.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,563, Fauquier County = 4,636, Madison County = 611, Orange County = 2,168, Rappahannock County = 347.

Monday, May 3 - 661,925 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 611.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,807, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,289,528, an increase of 13,163 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,542, 24 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,712, Charlottesville = 4,020, Fluvanna County = 1,905, Greene County = 1,245, Louisa County = 1,956, Nelson County = 887.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,726, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 897, Harrisonburg = 6,462, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,172, Rockbridge County = 1,516, Rockingham County = 6,693, Staunton = 2,505, Waynesboro = 2,350.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,553, Fauquier County = 4,631, Madison County = 609, Orange County = 2,167, Rappahannock County = 347.

Sunday, May 2 - 661,314 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 761.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,791, 14 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,276,365, an increase of 19,767 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,518, 32 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,708, Charlottesville = 4,017, Fluvanna County = 1,904, Greene County = 1,243, Louisa County = 1,954, Nelson County = 887.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,726, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 897, Harrisonburg = 6,458, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,171, Rockbridge County = 1,513, Rockingham County = 6,689, Staunton = 2,503, Waynesboro = 2,347.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,550, Fauquier County = 4,631, Madison County = 608, Orange County = 2,165, Rappahannock County = 347.

Saturday, May 1 - 660,553 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 963.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,777, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,256,598, an increase of 26,707 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,486, 43 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,705, Charlottesville = 4,012, Fluvanna County = 1,904, Greene County = 1,240, Louisa County = 1,949, Nelson County = 887.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,727, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 894, Harrisonburg = 6,450, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,171, Rockbridge County = 1,510, Rockingham County = 6,682, Staunton = 2,500, Waynesboro = 2,346.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,545, Fauquier County = 4,628, Madison County = 607, Orange County = 2,156, Rappahannock County = 346.

Friday, April 30 - 659,590 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,249.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,770, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,229,891, an increase of 29,986 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,443, 92 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,704, Charlottesville = 4,007, Fluvanna County = 1,902, Greene County = 1,238, Louisa County = 1,945, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,724, Bath County = 266, Buena Vista = 891, Harrisonburg = 6,447, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,171, Rockbridge County = 1,507, Rockingham County = 6,676, Staunton = 2,494, Waynesboro = 2,345.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,541, Fauquier County = 4,619, Madison County = 606, Orange County = 2,151, Rappahannock County = 342.

Thursday, April 29 - 658,341 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,187.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,751, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,199,905, an increase of 29,041 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,351, 80 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,698, Charlottesville = 3,999, Fluvanna County = 1,784, Greene County = 1,232, Louisa County = 1,939, Nelson County = 889.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,712, Bath County = 265, Buena Vista = 889, Harrisonburg = 6,438, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,170, Rockbridge County = 1,503, Rockingham County = 6,654, Staunton = 2,490, Waynesboro = 2,343.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,530, Fauquier County = 4,608, Madison County = 604, Orange County = 2,145, Rappahannock County = 339.

Wednesday, April 28 - 657,154 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,120.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,735, 11 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,170,864, an increase of 28,204 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,271, 77 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,677 Charlottesville = 3,994, Fluvanna County = 1,678, Greene County = 1,230, Louisa County = 1,935, Nelson County = 889.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,705, Bath County = 265, Buena Vista = 887, Harrisonburg = 6,440, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,168, Rockbridge County = 1,499, Rockingham County = 6,646, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,343.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,518, Fauquier County = 4,605, Madison County = 603, Orange County = 2,137, Rappahannock County = 339.

Tuesday, April 27 - 656,034 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,105.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,724, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,142,660, an increase of 24,864 since yesterday. Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,194, 76 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,673, Charlottesville = 3,993, Fluvanna County = 1,669, Greene County = 1,229, Louisa County = 1,934, Nelson County = 889.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,696, Bath County = 265, Buena Vista = 884, Harrisonburg = 6,434, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,165, Rockbridge County = 1,498, Rockingham County = 6,636, Staunton = 2,490, Waynesboro = 2,334.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,514, Fauquier County = 4,595, Madison County = 600, Orange County = 2,133, Rappahannock County = 338.

Monday, April 26 - 654,929 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 719.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,706, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,117,796, an increase of 13,457 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,118, 28 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,666, Charlottesville = 3,987, Fluvanna County = 1,667, Greene County = 1,227, Louisa County = 1,926, Nelson County = 889.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,685, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 881, Harrisonburg = 6,427, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,165, Rockbridge County = 1,496, Rockingham County = 6,630, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,326.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,509, Fauquier County = 4,583, Madison County = 601, Orange County = 2,124, Rappahannock County = 338.

Sunday, April 25 - 654,210 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 884.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,691, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,104,519, an increase of 19,954 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,090, 78 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,661, Charlottesville = 3,986, Fluvanna County = 1,664, Greene County = 1,224, Louisa County = 1,921, Nelson County = 887.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,682, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 880, Harrisonburg = 6,417, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,163, Rockbridge County = 1,492, Rockingham County = 6,626, Staunton = 2,488, Waynesboro = 2,322.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,507, Fauquier County = 4,579, Madison County = 599, Orange County = 2,117, Rappahannock County = 337.

Saturday, April 24 - 653,326 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,005.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,675, 9 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,084,565, an increase of 28,863 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 28,012, 45 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,652, Charlottesville = 3,979, Fluvanna County = 1,659, Greene County = 1,223, Louisa County = 1,920, Nelson County = 887.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,677, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 881, Harrisonburg = 6,407, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,162, Rockbridge County = 1,491, Rockingham County = 6,623, Staunton = 2,484, Waynesboro = 2,322.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,506, Fauquier County = 4,57, Madison County = 598, Orange County = 2,112, Rappahannock County = 336.

Friday, April 23 - 652,321 COVID-19 Cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,340.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,666.

The total number of people tested is 9,055,702.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,967.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,652, Charlottesville = 3,979, Fluvanna County = 1,659, Greene County = 1,223, Louisa County = 1,920, Nelson County = 887.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,677, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 881, Harrisonburg = 6,407, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,162, Rockbridge County = 1,491, Rockingham County = 6,623, Staunton = 2,484, Waynesboro = 2,322.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,506, Fauquier County = 4,57, Madison County = 598, Orange County = 2,112, Rappahannock County = 336.

Thursday, April 22 - 650,981 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,373.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,653, 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 9,020,378 an increase of 33,089 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,917, 65 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,635, Charlottesville = 3,968, Fluvanna County = 1,655, Greene County = 1,219, Louisa County = 1,910, Nelson County = 883.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,662, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 879, Harrisonburg = 6,399, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,161, Rockbridge County = 1,489, Rockingham County = 6,591, Staunton = 2,482, Waynesboro = 2,321.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,490, Fauquier County = 4,553, Madison County = 597, Orange County = 2,099, Rappahannock County = 334.

Wednesday, April 21 - 649,608 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,261.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,640, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,987,289, an increase of 27,883 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,852, 68 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,620, Charlottesville = 3,959, Fluvanna County = 1,650, Greene County = 1,218, Louisa County = 1,902, Nelson County = 883.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,656, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 879, Harrisonburg = 6,391, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,161, Rockbridge County = 1,487, Rockingham County = 6,582, Staunton = 2,478, Waynesboro = 2,320.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,483, Fauquier County = 4,552, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,093, Rappahannock County = 333.

Tuesday, April 20 - 648,347 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,236.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,625, 30 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,959,406, an increase of 21,407 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,784, 106 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,555, Charlottesville = 3,994, Fluvanna County = 1,650, Greene County = 1,218, Louisa County = 1,901, Nelson County = 883.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,640, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 877, Harrisonburg = 6,377, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,485, Rockingham County = 6,572, Staunton = 2,477, Waynesboro = 2,314.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,473, Fauquier County = 4,545, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,086, Rappahannock County = 333.

Monday, April 19 - 647,111 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 978.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,595, 14 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,937,999, an increase of 13,948 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,678, 29 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,535, Charlottesville = 3,992, Fluvanna County = 1,648, Greene County = 1,218, Louisa County = 1,894, Nelson County = 883.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,633, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 876, Harrisonburg = 6,370, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,480, Rockingham County = 6,562, Staunton = 2,477, Waynesboro = 2,313.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,470, Fauquier County = 4,539, Madison County = 593, Orange County = 2,087, Rappahannock County = 331.

Sunday, April 18 - 646,133 COVID19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,305.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,581, 17 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,924,051, an increase of 23,553 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,649, 24 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,526, Charlottesville = 3,991, Fluvanna County = 1,643, Greene County = 1,215, Louisa County = 1,889, Nelson County = 883.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,623, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 876, Harrisonburg = 6,358, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,479, Rockingham County = 6,552, Staunton = 2,474, Waynesboro = 2,308.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,466, Fauquier County = 4,533, Madison County = 592, Orange County = 2,084, Rappahannock County = 331.

Saturday, April 17 - 644,828 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,608.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,564, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,900,468, an increase of 35,345 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,625, 54 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,515, Charlottesville = 3,980, Fluvanna County = 1,642, Greene County = 1,211, Louisa County = 1,884, Nelson County = 880.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,619, Bath County = 262, Buena Vista = 875, Harrisonburg = 6,343, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,475, Rockingham County = 6,529, Staunton = 2,471, Waynesboro = 2,302.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,461, Fauquier County = 4,523, Madison County = 590, Orange County = 2,078, Rappahannock County = 331.

Friday, April 16 - 643,220 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,594.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,549, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,865,123, an increase of 35,402 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,571, 78 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,506, Charlottesville = 3,975, Fluvanna County = 1,636, Greene County = 1,210, Louisa County = 1,880, Nelson County = 879.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,613, Bath County = 262, Buena Vista = 874, Harrisonburg = 6,341, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,158, Rockbridge County = 1,473, Rockingham County = 6,514, Staunton = 2,469, Waynesboro = 2,302.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,449, Fauquier County = 4,514, Madison County = 590, Orange County = 2,070, Rappahannock County = 332.

Thursday, April 15 - 641,626 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,415.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,529, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,829,721, an increase of 30,539 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,493, 96 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,491, Charlottesville = 3,960, Fluvanna County = 1,628, Greene County = 1,202, Louisa County = 1,879, Nelson County = 879.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,605, Bath County = 260, Buena Vista = 874, Harrisonburg = 6,322, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,158, Rockbridge County = 1,469, Rockingham County = 6,492, Staunton = 2,469, Waynesboro = 2,300.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,441, Fauquier County = 4,506, Madison County = 588, Orange County = 2,062, Rappahannock County = 332.

Wednesday, April 14 - 640,211 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,048.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,510, 4 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,799,182 an increase of 30,022 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,397, 81 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,470, Charlottesville = 3,950, Fluvanna County = 1,627, Greene County = 1,199, Louisa County = 1,875, Nelson County = 879.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,606, Bath County = 259, Buena Vista = 874, Harrisonburg = 6,317, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,157, Rockbridge County = 1,469, Rockingham County = 6,487, Staunton = 2,465, Waynesboro = 2,295.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,438, Fauquier County = 4,494, Madison County = 586, Orange County = 2,058, Rappahannock County = 330.

Tuesday, April 13 - 638,910 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,048.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,506, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,769,160, an increase of 30,385 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,316, 87 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,448, Charlottesville = 3,936, Fluvanna County = 1,622, Greene County = 1,191, Louisa County = 1,866, Nelson County = 876.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,597, Bath County = 258, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,305, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,156, Rockbridge County = 1,468, Rockingham County = 6,477, Staunton = 2,464, Waynesboro = 2,293.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,428, Fauquier County = 4,481, Madison County = 582, Orange County = 2,051, Rappahannock County = 329.

Monday, April 12 - 636,862 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,310.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 35 more than yesterday.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,229, 68 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,738,775, an increase of 15,745 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,424, Charlottesville = 3,927, Fluvanna County = 1,618, Greene County = 1,181, Louisa County = 1,858, Nelson County = 879.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,580, Bath County = 259, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,290, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,156, Rockbridge County = 1,466, Rockingham County = 6,460, Staunton = 2,448, Waynesboro = 2,285.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,414, Fauquier County = 4,456, Madison County = 579, Orange County = 2,051, Rappahannock County = 328.

Sunday, April 11: 635,552 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,227.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,161, 40 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,723,030, an increase of 22,174 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,420, Charlottesville = 3,927, Fluvanna County = 1,615, Greene County = 1,179, Louisa County = 1,851, Nelson County = 879.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,581, Bath County = 259, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,284, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,465, Rockingham County = 6,454, Staunton = 2,445, Waynesboro = 2,284.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,410, Fauquier County = 4,438, Madison County = 579, Orange County = 2,048, Rappahannock County = 327.

Saturday, April 10 - 634,325 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,700.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,161, 62 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,700,856, an increase of 33,266 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,409, Charlottesville = 3,927, Fluvanna County = 1,615, Greene County = 1,177, Louisa County = 1,847, Nelson County = 877.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,571, Bath County = 258, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,277, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,464, Rockingham County = 6,446, Staunton = 2,439, Waynesboro = 2,280.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,405, Fauquier County = 4,431, Madison County = 578, Orange County = 2,045, Rappahannock County = 326.

Friday, April 9 - 632,625 COVID-19 cases:

The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 632,625 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, April 9.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,542.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,667,590, an increase of 33,600 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,099, 87 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,402, Charlottesville = 3,922, Fluvanna County = 1,614, Greene County = 1,174, Louisa County = 1,839, Nelson County = 875.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,561, Bath County = 257, Buena Vista = 871, Harrisonburg = 6,268, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,463, Rockingham County = 6,429, Staunton = 2,434, Waynesboro = 2,272.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,387, Fauquier County = 4,414, Madison County = 573, Orange County = 2,042, Rappahannock County = 326.

Thursday, April 8 - 631,083 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,928.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,436, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,633,990, an increase of 38,135 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 27,012, 101 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,393, Charlottesville = 3,915, Fluvanna County = 1,608, Greene County = 1,170, Louisa County = 1,833, Nelson County = 876.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,553, Bath County = 255, Buena Vista = 871, Harrisonburg = 6,259, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,460, Rockingham County = 6,417, Staunton = 2,437, Waynesboro = 2,269.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,373, Fauquier County = 4,392, Madison County = 572, Orange County = 2,035, Rappahannock County = 327.

Wednesday, April 7 - 629,155 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,550.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,415, 14 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,595,855, an increase of 31,601 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,911, 96 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,379, Charlottesville = 3,911, Fluvanna County = 1,604, Greene County = 1,162, Louisa County = 1,827, Nelson County = 874.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,487, Bath County = 254, Buena Vista = 869, Harrisonburg = 6,252, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,153, Rockbridge County = 1,460, Rockingham County = 6,403, Staunton = 2,499, Waynesboro = 2,268.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,359, Fauquier County = 4,374, Madison County = 569, Orange County = 2,028, Rappahannock County = 326.

Tuesday, April 6 - 627,605 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,434.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,401, 41 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,564,254, an increase of 20,323 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,815, 90 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,348, Charlottesville = 3,895, Fluvanna County = 1,601, Greene County = 1,157, Louisa County = 1,820, Nelson County = 873.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,426, Bath County = 253, Buena Vista = 869, Harrisonburg = 6,246, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,458, Rockingham County = 6,404, Staunton = 2,551, Waynesboro = 2,266.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,346, Fauquier County = 4,350, Madison County = 566, Orange County = 2,023, Rappahannock County = 325.

Monday, April 5 - 626,171 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,023.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,360, 31 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,543,931, an increase of 15,068 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,725, 19 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,335, Charlottesville = 3,890, Fluvanna County = 1,592, Greene County = 1,148, Louisa County = 1,816, Nelson County = 871.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,414, Bath County = 252, Buena Vista = 868, Harrisonburg = 6,236, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,453, Rockingham County = 6,395, Staunton = 2,546, Waynesboro = 2,259.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,329, Fauquier County = 4,335, Madison County = 565, Orange County = 2,020, Rappahannock County = 324.

Sunday, April 4 - 625,148 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,267.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,329, 42 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,528,863 an increase of 26,266 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,706, 37 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,328, Charlottesville = 3,888, Fluvanna County = 1,591, Greene County = 1,147, Louisa County = 1,809, Nelson County = 870.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,415, Bath County = 252, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,232, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,451, Rockingham County = 6,389, Staunton = 2,544, Waynesboro = 2,260.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,325, Fauquier County = 4,331, Madison County = 565, Orange County = 2,018, Rappahannock County = 323.

Saturday, April 3 - 623,881 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,542.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,287, 8 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,502,597 an increase of 40,624 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,669, 60 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,313, Charlottesville = 3,880, Fluvanna County = 1,588, Greene County = 1,142, Louisa County = 1,803, Nelson County = 870.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,403, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 866, Harrisonburg = 6,220, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,451, Rockingham County = 6,383, Staunton = 2,537, Waynesboro = 2,255.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,320, Fauquier County = 4,321, Madison County = 565, Orange County = 2,017, Rappahannock County = 322.

Friday, April 2 - 622,339 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,538.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,279, 11 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,461,973, an increase of 32,948 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,609, 73 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,296, Charlottesville = 3,860, Fluvanna County = 1,583, Greene County = 1,141, Louisa County = 1,796, Nelson County = 869.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,399, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,206, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,448, Rockingham County = 6,373, Staunton = 2,533, Waynesboro = 2,253.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,306, Fauquier County = 4,300, Madison County = 564, Orange County = 2,011, Rappahannock County = 321.

Thursday, April 1 - 620,801 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,825.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,268, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,429,025, an increase of 32,383 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,536, 81 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,284, Charlottesville = 3,845, Fluvanna County = 1,583, Greene County = 1,136, Louisa County = 1,790, Nelson County = 865.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,399, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,188, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,447, Rockingham County = 6,358, Staunton = 2,533, Waynesboro = 2,252.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,297, Fauquier County = 4,285, Madison County = 563, Orange County = 2,013, Rappahannock County = 321.

Wednesday, March 31 - 618,976 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,035.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,252, 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,396,642, an increase of 25,236 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,455, 88 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,275, Charlottesville = 3,834, Fluvanna County = 1,579, Greene County = 1,132, Louisa County = 1,791, Nelson County = 864.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,398, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,166, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,446, Rockingham County = 6,347, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,251.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,290, Fauquier County = 4,273, Madison County = 563, Orange County = 2,005, Rappahannock County = 320.

Tuesday, March 30 - 617,941 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,432.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,242, 23 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,371,406, an increase of 22,648 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,367, 87 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,267, Charlottesville = 3,824, Fluvanna County = 1,573, Greene County = 1,124, Louisa County = 1,791, Nelson County = 863.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,391, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 866, Harrisonburg = 6,149, Highland County = 106, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,445, Rockingham County = 6,340, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,246.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,273, Fauquier County = 4,267, Madison County = 560, Orange County = 2,000, Rappahannock County = 320.

Monday, March 29 - 616,509 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,143.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,219 , 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 8,348,758, an increase of 13,394 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 26,280, 37 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,260, Charlottesville = 3,819, Fluvanna County = 1,567, Greene County = 1,121, Louisa County = 1,786, Nelson County = 862.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,388, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 866, Harrisonburg = 6,145, Highland County = 106, Lexington = 1,153, Rockbridge County = 1,445, Rockingham County = 6,341, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,245.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,265, Fauquier County = 4,241, Madison County = 560, Orange County = 1,995, Rappahannock County = 320.