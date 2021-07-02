UVA Health System aids in vaccinating Latinx community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Max Luna joined University of Virginia’s round table Friday, July 2, to discuss coronavirus vaccination rates in the Latinx community.

Officials say more than 50% of Latinx in Charlottesville and Albemarle County have received their first dose, making them one of the most vaccinated groups in Virginia.

UVA Health worked to make access more convenient.

“We were able to get the attention of our community and now we gladly see that we are the ethnic group with the highest rate of vaccinations in the state,” Dr. Luna said.

Friday’s discussion also covered the slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in Charlottesville in the past few weeks. Doctors say this is only a modest increase, and not much to fear right now.

