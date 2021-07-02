Advertise With Us
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the armies of the world united behind America and Bagram Air Base, barely an hours drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, was chosen as the epicenter of Operation Enduring Freedom, as the assault on the Taliban rulers was dubbed. It’s now nearly 20 years later and the last US soldier is soon to depart the base.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By KATHY GANNON
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After nearly 20 years the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

