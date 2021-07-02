Thursday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night, as Charlottesville fell 14-9 at Waynesboro.
The Sox committed four errors in the loss, while Shawn Ross went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored for the Generals.
Waynesboro has won six consecutive games against Charlottesville.
The teams will play again on Friday at Charlottesville High School.
Staunton beat Covington 4-2 at John Moxie Stadium.
Ian Diaz hit his third home run of the season for the Braves.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.