Thursday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night, as Charlottesville fell 14-9 at Waynesboro.

The Sox committed four errors in the loss, while Shawn Ross went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored for the Generals.

Waynesboro has won six consecutive games against Charlottesville.

The teams will play again on Friday at Charlottesville High School.

Staunton beat Covington 4-2 at John Moxie Stadium.

Ian Diaz hit his third home run of the season for the Braves.

