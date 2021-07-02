Advertise With Us
Rep. Cline introduces amendment to look into origins of COVID

Sixth district congressman Ben Cline (R) introduced an amendment Thursday in the State and Foreign appropriations bill to declassify intel related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of COVID-19.
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sixth district congressman Ben Cline (R) introduced an amendment Thursday in the State and Foreign appropriations bill to declassify intel related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of COVID-19.

“We deserve answers about the origins of this virus so I put in an amendment to declassify the intelligence that we already have about the Wuhan lab, about who got sick, when they got sick,” said Cline.

The amendment was shot down by Democrats, but a similar bill was approved by the Senate.

Cline also fought to rein in spending on several appropriations bills, and voted against the agriculture appropriations bill for not money to help farmers.

“Every dollar has to be stretched so that we can help the farmers as it is, but if we’re diverting money that could go to farmers to spend on things like green new deal, climate conservation core, then that is a waste in my view of tax payer dollars and that’s why I voted no,” said Cline.

Cline has been offering amendments on appropriation bills across the board.

“It’s my first year on the appropriations committee, they’re not happy that I’m up there offering amendments to every bill, trying to shrink the size of the federal government, trying to cut back and return more money to the tax payers, but that’s what voters sent me to do,” said Cline.

Cline says he believes the current level of federal spending will cripple future generations.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

