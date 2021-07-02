Advertise With Us
Police: Woman sought after stealing wallet out of purse in Dinwiddie Food Lion

Food lion suspect
Food lion suspect(Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a wallet out of someone’s purse in a Food Lion in Dinwiddie.

The incident happened at the Food Lion located at Westgate Shopping Center.

Video footage shows the suspect taking the wallet from the victim’s purse, talking to the victim, looking at the wallet and walking away. The suspect was wearing a red top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or the Petersburg/ Dinwiddie Crime solvers at 804-861-1212.

