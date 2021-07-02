Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

People in Charlottesville miss non-COVID-19 related vaccinations

Vaccine rates dropped during the pandemic
Vaccine rates dropped during the pandemic
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ve heard a lot about the coronavirus vaccine, but there are others that prevent what can be deadly health issues.

The pandemic has gotten in the way of many people staying up to date.

“While we were all shut in and social distancing, we started to practice medicine, using telemedicine through our computers,” National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Medical Director Dr. Bill Schaffner said.

The virtual nature of 2020, including doctor visits, kept many away from their primary care physicians.

Vaccination rates for things other than COVID-19 have plummeted as much as 95% in the Charlottesville area.

“One of the things we can’t do through the computer is inject you with a vaccine,” Schaffner said. “Vaccinations of children and adults went down.”

The concern now is that if we continue on a downward trend, we’ll see an uptick in certain diseases.

“The most important I think is to keep our eye on measles, because if we are going to have an outbreak of disease it’s probably going to be that one first because it is the most contagious virus,” NFID President-elect Patsy Stinchfield said.

Health researchers say it’s important to get back on track, ideally before students return to school in the fall.

Infographics on vaccine importance and the NFID’s “Keep Up The Rates” campaign can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

Marijuana seeds available at the seed share event.
Virginia Marijuana Justice hosts “seed sharing” event
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.
Big Brothers Big Sisters continues despite COVID-19 challenges
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Court documents detail alleged abuse at home where child was found in freezer
Guns on an American flag wall design at Tobey's Pawn Shop
Marijuana legalization will not change gun purchasing laws