Orange County teacher readying to again compete in Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - By day, he’s a teacher in Orange County schools, but other times Darron Breeden is a competitive eater.

Breeden is currently gearing up for one of the biggest chow downs in the country.

He is shooting for second place in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this Sunday, July 4. This will be his third time at what some call the Super Bowl of competitive eating.

Breeden has placed second twice before, and he is excited about once again facing off against the tough competitors in New York City.

“Definitely proud to represent central Virginia, Orange, Virginia, and small town USA,” Breeden said. “Really just go out there and make us all proud.”

If you have ever felt full at Thanksgiving, imagine that times 10. That is how Breeden describes how it will feel after the contest.

