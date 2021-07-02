Advertise With Us
Nice, Less Humid, Independence Holiday Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Fourth of July - Independence holiday weekend is looking nice and much less humid. A cold front has pushed to our south, allowing much drier, less humid air, to work into the region. Morning lows in the 50s to around 60 and a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A disturbance to our north could trigger a stray shower Saturday and Sunday, but most locations will remain dry. Independence Day on Sunday turning warmer with highs in the mid 80s, still low humidity. Fireworks time Sunday evening, looking good with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week, heat and humidity make a quick return with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Also, watching the progress and track of Hurricane Elsa in the Caribbean. This tropical system looks to impact Florida by Monday and Tuesday. The storm and moisture from this system may impact the Mid-Atlantic by the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable, cool. Lows 55-60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, low humidity, slight chance of shower - mainly north. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Independence Day - Mostly sunny, warmer, nice. Slight shower chance - mainly north. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storm. Highs low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

