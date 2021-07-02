Massanutten Technical Center host summer academy for middle school students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Technical Center hosts a summer academy every year for middle school students in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“So we have 10 programs and they range from cosmetology to fishing,” said Massanutten Technical Center Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “We have fire and rescue, today is the ladder truck day, which is a fun thing to see.”

The campers can choose from any of the offered programs. Each day they get an inside look into what it takes to be successful in the field.

“I really liked learning first aid because technically certified, not completely, but I have had some training now,” Keira said.

Keira and Wyatt participated in the fire and rescue program. On Thursday, the students got to go up in the ladder truck.

“It was pretty high but it was really cool to see the surroundings of Harrisonburg,” Wyatt said.

Other programs also include culinary arts. “It gets hot in the kitchen,” Mikiya warned. “It’s really fun working with other kids and making stuff.”

Dalton says many of the kids return to participate in the MTC high school program.

“We give them a little bit of that taste when they are middle school, let them figure out oh maybe I do want to cook maybe not, maybe I do want to be a cosmetologist maybe not, we’ll see. They get to come and see how fun it is or see if that is not their thing,” he said. “Not just something that keeps them busy it is actually teaching them something that they can have a skill for life.”

To find more information on the summer academy and other programs at MTC, click here.

