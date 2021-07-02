Grand Caverns pool open and ready for swimmers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Grand Caverns pool in Grottoes is open and ready for swimmers after some complicated seasons the last two years.

They closed for the summer early in 2019 because of renovations. Last year, they had limited capacity. Pool manager Michelle Tucker says being at the pool with the strict guidelines COVID-19 brought wasn’t the same.

“There’s a very distinct difference in the feeling between guests coming in last year and guests coming in this year,” said Tucker.

She says this summer has been a relief.

“We’ve had some really good numbers on the sunny days. We haven’t had many closures so far because of weather. It’s really been a fantastic rebound summer,” said Tucker.

Through the reopening phases, the pool has struggled to provide the community what they want.

“We were able to open at 50 percent capacity, and it was lap swim only, so all the fun you’d have at a pool was gone,” she said.

At 75 percent capacity, they struggled to keep everyone safely distanced. Now, they’re fully open.

“It’s nice, coming into the summer and being able to have that freedom again,” Tucker said.

Tucker admits 2020 wasn’t all bad. They learned a lot about pool management.

“I think we had some best practices in the industry come from 2020,” added Tucker. “So coming into 2021, you know, some of the cleanliness standards, and documentation, and you know, things we should have been doing, we’re continuing to do.”

With hard lessons learned comes the relief of normalcy. “I think we were all ready for a normal summer for 2021,” said Tucker.

