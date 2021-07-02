Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grand Caverns pool open and ready for swimmers

The pool at Grand Caverns is open and ready for swimmers.
The pool at Grand Caverns is open and ready for swimmers.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Grand Caverns pool in Grottoes is open and ready for swimmers after some complicated seasons the last two years.

They closed for the summer early in 2019 because of renovations. Last year, they had limited capacity. Pool manager Michelle Tucker says being at the pool with the strict guidelines COVID-19 brought wasn’t the same.

“There’s a very distinct difference in the feeling between guests coming in last year and guests coming in this year,” said Tucker.

She says this summer has been a relief.

“We’ve had some really good numbers on the sunny days. We haven’t had many closures so far because of weather. It’s really been a fantastic rebound summer,” said Tucker.

Through the reopening phases, the pool has struggled to provide the community what they want.

“We were able to open at 50 percent capacity, and it was lap swim only, so all the fun you’d have at a pool was gone,” she said.

At 75 percent capacity, they struggled to keep everyone safely distanced. Now, they’re fully open.

“It’s nice, coming into the summer and being able to have that freedom again,” Tucker said.

Tucker admits 2020 wasn’t all bad. They learned a lot about pool management.

“I think we had some best practices in the industry come from 2020,” added Tucker. “So coming into 2021, you know, some of the cleanliness standards, and documentation, and you know, things we should have been doing, we’re continuing to do.”

With hard lessons learned comes the relief of normalcy. “I think we were all ready for a normal summer for 2021,” said Tucker.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect...
Sheriff’s office: Barricade situation ends with suspect setting house on fire with himself inside
As we celebrate our independence as a nation and from the pandemic, there are still concerns...
Celebrating safely: Dr. Avula urges masks for unvaccinated as delta variant spreads
File-Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas speaks during a debate on the Senate floor...
Judge dismisses group’s effort to remove Black state senator
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Access to Virginia Community Policing Act data