Fire at closed Petersburg elementary school that recently sold for $1 deemed ‘suspicious’

An inside look at the burnt Virginia Avenue Elementary School in Petersburg.
An inside look at the burnt Virginia Avenue Elementary School in Petersburg.(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Fire Chief said that the fire at the old Virginia Avenue Elementary School is suspicious.

Crews put out fire at shuttered Petersburg elementary school that recently sold for $1

The fire broke out on June 25 around 6 p.m.

Scroll through the pictures below for a look inside the charred school.

Caption

Earlier this month, the building was sold to a developer for $1. EquityPlus, LLC planned to spend $10 million renovating the building to create 50 affordable housing units for seniors and veterans.

Construction on the single-family homes and the school renovations were set to start in September and expected to be fully completed 18 months later.

The city is now working to create reward money for answers leading to who was behind the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

