Commonwealth’s Attorney says deputy acted appropriately in shooting involving Grottoes man

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney released a full report on the deadly May shooting that involved Jeffrey Bruce.

Thursday’s report says after looking through evidence and investigative findings, the deputies involved acted appropriately.

Tim Martin, the Commonwealth Attorney says Bruce was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time.

In the report, the deputy involved said “I was in fear for my life. The most scared I have ever been in 16 years of doing this line of work.”



Statement released on Jeffrey Bruce's death. (Credit: Augusta Co. Commonwealth's Attorney)

Jeffrey Bruce update (Credit: Augusta Co. Commonwealth's Attorney)

Virginia State Police identified a man who died after being shot by an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, deputies were responding to a 911 call for somebody breaking into a home on Blue Fish Lane.

According to VSP, deputies encountered a man who ran away from the home and into the woods behind it. The deputies followed the man, but at the wood line, investigators said Jeffrey Bruce, 48, turned around, wielding a knife and charged toward the deputy. The agency said the deputy shot Bruce and despite efforts by EMS, Bruce died.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation at the request of Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Smith said the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, per procedure. The identity of the deputy was not released.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith says they were responding to a call for a breaking and entering. He confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place. The case is being passed over to Virginia State Police. Waiting to hear from them to gather more information. — Chelsea Church (@WHSVchelsea) May 14, 2021

