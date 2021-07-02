Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Commonwealth’s Attorney says deputy acted appropriately in shooting involving Grottoes man

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney released a full report on the deadly May shooting that involved Jeffrey Bruce.

Thursday’s report says after looking through evidence and investigative findings, the deputies involved acted appropriately.

Tim Martin, the Commonwealth Attorney says Bruce was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time.

In the report, the deputy involved said “I was in fear for my life. The most scared I have ever been in 16 years of doing this line of work.”

You can read the full report below.

Statement released on Jeffrey Bruce's death.
Statement released on Jeffrey Bruce's death.(Credit: Augusta Co. Commonwealth's Attorney)
Jeffrey Bruce update
Jeffrey Bruce update(Credit: Augusta Co. Commonwealth's Attorney)

Virginia State Police identified a man who died after being shot by an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, deputies were responding to a 911 call for somebody breaking into a home on Blue Fish Lane.

According to VSP, deputies encountered a man who ran away from the home and into the woods behind it. The deputies followed the man, but at the wood line, investigators said Jeffrey Bruce, 48, turned around, wielding a knife and charged toward the deputy. The agency said the deputy shot Bruce and despite efforts by EMS, Bruce died.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation at the request of Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Smith said the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, per procedure. The identity of the deputy was not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

The pool at Grand Caverns is open and ready for swimmers.
Grand Caverns pool open and ready for swimmers
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that a barricade situation ended with the suspect...
Sheriff’s office: Barricade situation ends with suspect setting house on fire with himself inside
VDH reminds Virginians of heat-related illness risks
As we celebrate our independence as a nation and from the pandemic, there are still concerns...
Celebrating safely: Dr. Avula urges masks for unvaccinated as delta variant spreads
File-Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas speaks during a debate on the Senate floor...
Judge dismisses group’s effort to remove Black state senator