Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville police receiving de-escalation training

De-escalation tactics will be used when responding to 911 calls to alleviate any tension or...
De-escalation tactics will be used when responding to 911 calls to alleviate any tension or high-stress environments.(wvir)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With relationships between law enforcement and communities under the microscope, Charlottesville police are rethinking how they approach certain situations.

The Charlottesville Police Department is getting its officers involved in a seven-week de-escalation program. Here, they’ll learn how to use different forms of communication to diffuse an intense situation.

City officers recently received de-escalation training from Richmond police.

CPD Sergeant Jake Via says officers are trained on how to respond to 911 calls in a calm, helpful, transparent matter.

“It starts off with the officers arriving and just kind of doing a meet and greet with them, just simply saying, ‘ I know you’re having a problem. What can I do to help?’ Just something very simple as that, just kind of explain the whole process. ‘We’re here because of this? What’s the end goal? How can we resolve this?’” Sgt. Via said.

He says using de-escalation tactics prevent physical harm to both citizens and officers.

The Charlottesville Police will also be hosting a public engagement event to have open conversations with the community about policing.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 680,744 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,423 deaths
Virginia Employment Commission
New report says VEC makes progress in addressing backlog of claims, more work still needs done
Space where the old building was, will be the location of a new athletic stadium, parking and...
Video: Old J.R. Tucker High School being demolished | New school to open in August
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.