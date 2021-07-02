Charlottesville marijuana enthusiasts gather at 4:20 to celebrate legalization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the first day of marijuana legalization, activists gathered to celebrate on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall at, you guessed it, 4:20 p.m.

Their message was one of joy, but they’re also acknowledging their advocacy is far from over.

It was a small group - just under a dozen people - who met at the Freedom of Speech Wall, but they wanted to make their chants heard on this historic day in the commonwealth.

The group chanted: “Educate, medicate, grow at home. Yes we cannabis,” and you could feel the elation from the chant.

Michael Krawitz, the executive director of Veterans for Medical Cannabis Access, described his emotions. “Sure there are no stores open, you can’t actually go buy marijuana, but it’s the moment that we were free. This is our liberation day.”

Krawitz spent the day giving out seeds in Albemarle County. Now, in downtown Charlottesville, he’s giddy with anticipation of what marijuana in Virginia can be down the line.

“I think that we’re going to have cannabis here in Virginia that’s going to compete well,” he said. “Like fine wines or champagnes compete around the world.”

But to get there will require more work from lawmakers. Lennice Werth hopes that work will be championed by the Black women lawmakers who helped Virginia get to this point. They worked on marijuana as a racial justice issue.

“I call it Black girl magic because those Black girls are magical,” said Werth, who is the director of Virginians Against Drug Violence.

The activists want change to come, so they say it’s time to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“You’re not going to have stores until [2024], the medical dispensaries - the products, they’re very expensive,” Werth said. “So there’s lots of problems facing us.”

But they do say they’re still appreciative of where Virginia is now.

“We want legalization to take effect on July 1 so we can start repairing the damage done by the War on Drugs,” Krawitz said.

