Access to Virginia community policing act data

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly is working to make policing more transparent. The Virginia Community Policing Act has been amended to match this goal.

The Community Policing Act requires officers to record data each time they perform a stop. This data is uploaded for the public to access.

Information available includes county data sorted from highest to lowest count of traffic stops. Additionally, data can be sorted by area of interest, age, race, and gender.

Data from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 includes only people who were stopped while driving.

