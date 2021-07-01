Advertise With Us
Virginia’s ban on skill games to begin on Thursday, some express frustration

Skill Games
Skill Games(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Your time is just about out to play “skill games” in tons of convenience stores throughout the commonwealth because as of July 1, those games are banned in non-regulated areas.

On Wednesday afternoon, the day before the ban went into place, NBC29 went to about a dozen convenience stores in Charlottesville and Albemarle County that had those skill games. One employee we spoke with off-camera said their customers enjoyed playing; others said it brought in tons of money.

The new ban is also sparking new backlash. A group of Asian-American businesses in Roanoke is calling on Attorney General Mark Herring to refuse to enforce the ban. You can read more about their efforts here. They say the ban disproportionately impacts Asian-American store owners and their customers, some of whom are from marginalized communities.

Getting to this day has taken some time. Back in 2019, Charlottesville’s top prosecutor Joe Platania banned the machines in the city. He was then sued, and that lawsuit was dropped in 2020, when the state legislature voted to delay the statewide ban until July 1.

Gov. Northam signed the bill this past March.

The new ban still faces lawsuits, but Northam told WDBJ that he believes the law is on “very solid legal grounds.”

