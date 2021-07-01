Virginia police anticipate busy July Fourth weekend

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - July Fourth is one of the deadliest days for car crashes.

Virginia State Police say there will be more officers patrolling Friday through Sunday to watch out for dangerous driving.

VSP Sgt. Sean Simmons says since many people didn’t travel last year, they’re expecting a lot of people out the holiday weekend.

“Things are starting to open back up. July 1, we had some of the restrictions lifted, so we expect a lot more traffic and a lot more people out and about,” said Simmons.

Simmons says selective enforcement funding allows the department to send troopers out for three specific reasons: driving under the influence, speeding and driving without a seatbelt.

“We’ll have extra troopers out, some working selective enforcement, to try to find people out drinking, driving, speeding and also not wearing seatbelts,” said Simmons.

Simmons offers advice for anyone traveling this weekend.

“Don’t drink and drive, make sure to go the speed limit, and wear their seatbelts,” said Simmons. “Be aware, aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to where you’re driving.”

