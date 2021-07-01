Virginia Marijuana Justice hosts “seed sharing” event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - July 1 marks the official legalization of marijuana in the commonwealth. People in Albemarle County were able to get their hands on free marijuana seeds on Thursday afternoon, as part of the Great Commonwealth Cannabis Seed Share hosted by Virginia Marijuana Justice.

“We have legal cannabis and you can possess it and you can grow it, but where are you going to get the seeds from?” said Michael Krawitz, an organizer with Veterans for Medical Cannabis Access. “We decided to do a seed share, and just share seeds, that people have been able to stash away and hold for this moment, waiting for cannabis to be legal all these years.”

Across the commonwealth, over 14,000 marijuana seeds were given away at seed share events like this one.

Each person could only get four seeds, per Virginia law, only allowing for four plants in each households. Some advocates say that’s a start, but not enough.

“We need a rational number of plants. If you’ve ever grown anything and you went and bought a packet of seeds at a hardware store, it’s not four seeds in there,” Krawitz said. “They give you 50 or 100 seeds, so that you can screw up a couple times and still get a good plant.”

Each plant must be out of reach from anyone under 21 years old, and out of sight from the public. Each plant must also have special tags, identifying who they belong to.

This is not just a win for those trying to grow their own. It’s a win for entrepreneurs hoping to use the plant in different ways.

“There’s over 100 plus uses, from clothing to skincare products, to even the shoes that you wear on your feet, so, multiple products, said Malique Middleton, who founded his own skincare company. “Within 2024, we’ll have an official commission where I can actually start integrating CBD, THC, and other ingredients into my products.

Nurseries and other plant shops cannot legally sell seeds just yet.

