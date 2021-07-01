Advertise With Us
Thursday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

Trevor Candelaria hit his second home run of the season on Wednesday night.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trevor Candelaria went 2-for-3 and blasted his second home run of the season, and the Tom Sox defeated the Turks 11-7 on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

The big inning was the 3rd for both teams, as Harrisonburg scored four times to take a 4-2 lead, and Charlottesville answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Haney got the start on the mound for the Tom Sox, and the former Covenant star allowed four runs on five hits.

Former Fluvanna County star Andrew Ward pitched the final 3.2 innings, and he had eight strikeouts, while only allowing one run on one hit.

Charlottesville will play at Waynesboro on Thursday.

Staunton won 1-0 at Covington on Wednesday, and the teams will meet again on Thursday at Gypsy Hill Park.

