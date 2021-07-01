Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but...
An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads
WWII, Richmond native, solider finally laid to rest at home.
WWII soldier’s remains finally laid to rest, near his parents, in Richmond