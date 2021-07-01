Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton’s Craig Enterprise celebrates 50 years in business

Harry Lynwood Craig Jr. holding a picture of himself under the hood.
Harry Lynwood Craig Jr. holding a picture of himself under the hood.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Craig Enterprise has repaired more cars than you can count. This July, the shop will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“It’s packed full of them and a lot of the customers tow them in and tell me to fix them,” said Harry Lynwood Craig Jr., owner of Craig Enterprise.

Lynwood has been fixing cars for 67 years, starting when he was in high school

“I’ve worked at three dealerships and the last one I worked at, I had so many cars working on at night, I was making more money working at night, I noticed well I’ll just open up and do it for myself,” he said.

Just a few months shy of his 80th birthday, Lynwood comes into work every day to a full lot and with his dog Chico by his side, still using a flat rate book to determine prices.

“It’s always worked,” he said. “So...why change?”

From police cars to school buses, lawyers, doctors, friends, family; not just here in the Valley but all over Virginia and beyond.

“They have a problem with it they’ll go down and get the car and bring it up to me to fix it,” Lynwood said.

“How does that make you feel?”

“Like I might be doing something right,” Lynwood explained.

Advice for other mechanics or business owners? It’s simple. “Try to treat the customer right and stand behind what you do,” he said.

Craig Enterprise is located on the corner of Waverley and West Beverley Street in Staunton’s West End.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding
(FILE)
What you need to know about Virginia’s new marijuana laws
In this image, you can see the roof of the structure has caved in.
Structure fire in Fishersville
Blue Moon Diner's rooftop seating area in Charlottesville has become a big hit.
Blue Moon Diner seeing success with rooftop dining experience