New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new dispensary is opening its doors on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville as marijuana laws across Virginia change.

Skooma is opening as a boutique CBD dispensary for now, but owner David Treccariche plans to be ready to sell marijuana once retail is legal.

“Everything here is going to have analysis, which breaks down the different cannabinoids, any form of materials or matters in it,” Treccariche said. “If it doesn’t meet a certain criteria or standard, we don’t carry it. It’s just as simple as that.”

The dispensary sells gummies, edibles, oils, smoke-ables, and more.

Skooma will also sell flowers of Delta 8 THC, which is in the CBD and hemp family, but is less psychoactive than marijuana.

