More Showers/Storms Tonight. Less Humid for the Independence Holiday Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One round of showers and storms moved across the region Thursday afternoon, knocking down the hot temperatures. Additional rain and a few storms will still impact the Mid-Atlantic tonight into Friday mornng, as a cold front slowly works across the region. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for portions of Central Virginia tonight.

Friday will start with clouds and some left over showers. Behind the front some clearing and not as hot, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spotty showers are possible Friday afternoon.The Independence Holiday weekend is looking nice and much less humid. Partly sunny Saturday, morning lows in the 50s and highs either side of 80. A spotty showers, mainly across northern reaches of the area is possible. Independence Day on Sunday, mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity.

Next week, heat and humidity make a quick return with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: More rain, few storms. Isolated flood threat. Areas of fog. Lows mid 60s to 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, cooler, showers, isolated showers Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows low mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, low humidity, slight chance of shower - mainly north. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Independence Day - Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some storms. Highs around 90.

