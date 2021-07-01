Marijuana legalization will not change gun purchasing laws

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You can privately smoke marijuana in Virginia, and you can own a gun, but you can’t do both. The federal form you fill out to buy a gun has a disqualifying factor on it regarding pot use.

The commonwealth is the first southern state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, but that’s not exactly a free pass.

“It’s one or the other, so it doesn’t change the way we function,” Tobey’s Pawn Shop owner Tobey Bouch said. “It’s going to change the way people have to decide whether marijuana or firearms are more important.”

Tobey’s Pawn Shop sells guns in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Even though customers can smoke pot legally, they will still face legal issues if they try to fill out forms for purchasing a gun. This is a conflict between state and federal law.

“If they’re a user of marijuana and they want to own a firearm, they’re gonna have to break the law in one of two places. They’re either gonna have to break the law on the form, or break the law and use marijuana,” Bouch said. “They either have to lie on the form, or they have to decide not to use marijuana and own a firearm.”

Lying on a federal firearm purchase form is a felony.

“It doesn’t change anything, our process, it doesn’t change anything except for now the liability of the consumer,” Bouch said. “The consumer’s now liable when they come in to know that when they answer, they’re not an unlawful user of or addicted to marijuana.”

Even though there is now a conflict between federal and state law, Tobey’s Pawn Shop does not think this will change much.

