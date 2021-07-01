Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Coronavirus Coverage
Local crews battle Fishersville fire

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fire Department received a call about smoke in Fishersville around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1.

Local crews responded to a fire at 71 Expo Road Fishersville, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1.(WHSV)

A fire started in L.E. Wood Equipment Company when a piece of equipment caught fire.

Augusta County Fire Chief Dave Nichols says the weather complicated the scene. The wind spread the fire and pushed it outside.

Local crews responded to a fire at 71 Expo Road Fishersville, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1.(WHSV)

The heat made it so that crews could only work for about 15 minute increments, which meant more bodies were needed. Nichols says firefighters from Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton were called out.

Officials say an EMS supervisor was the first call they got from the scene. By the time crews arrived, it was an active fire.

Local crews responded to a fire at 71 Expo Road Fishersville, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1.(WHSV)

“We made the decision to pull all the firefighting outside to go to an exterior attack, and then shortly thereafter we had a collapse of the main garage bay building,” said Nichols.

Materials in and around could have complicated the matter. There was a petroleum spill inside, and there are propane tanks around the building.

Hazmat crews were on the scene to navigate the situation. Nichols says no injuries have been reported.

The fire was put out by late Thursday afternoon and crews have left the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we learn more information.

