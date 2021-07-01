Heat Busting Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the hottest day of 98 degrees Wednesday of this current heat wave, the late week brings relief as showers and storms develop and temperatures cool down.

A slow moving cold front will approach the region this afternoon and evening. Setting off showers and storms, mainly this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may turn strong to severe. The main threat damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail, along with locally heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for portions of central Virginia for this afternoon and tonight. Less hot temperatures Friday, mostly cloudy to partly sunny with still some showers and a few storms, as the cold front slides south of the region.

Saturday could start with a few showers, but less humid and drier conditions are expected for the Independence Holiday weekend.

Thursday: Tropical with showers, downpours and thunderstorm developing west to east. Isolated severe weather risk and local flash flooding possible. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Thursday night: Showers and storms. Isolated severe weather risk in the evening along with a flash flood threat. Patchy fog. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, cooler, showers, isolated storms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows low upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, linger shower risk. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Independence Day - Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s.

