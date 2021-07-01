Fry’s Spring Beach Club hosts Crozet in Jefferson Swim League

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fry’s Spring Beach Club was hosting the Crozet Gators in the third week of the Jefferson Swim League season on Wednesday night.

The recently graduated seniors were celebrated during the match.

All of the regular season meets are non-scoring this season, and they alternate age groups, with 11 to 18-year-olds one week, and 7-to-10 the next.

2020 was the first summer without the Jefferson Swim League in more than 50-years.

There are 17-teams competing this season, and a championship meet will be held at the end of July.

