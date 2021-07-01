Advertise With Us
Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are devoting additional resources to prosecuting hate crimes and other civil rights cases.

Acting U.S. Attorney For the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh announced Thursday the creation of a civil rights team within the office’s criminal division. Prosecutors will investigate hate crimes, bias-related incidents, and alleged law enforcement misconduct.

The team’s creation builds on the establishment last year of a civil rights unit that had focused primarily on civil matters.

Parekh said the team’s creation is also in line with mandates from Attorney General Merrick Garland to respond more vigorously to allegations of hate crimes and other bias-related incidents.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

