Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The teen suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting at the Salem Fair has been charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding, two counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The suspect, who is under the age of 16, is being held at the Roanoke Detention Center. His name has not been released.

Salem Police say one of the victims is a juvenile and the second is a man. The victims do not know each other or the suspect, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One was treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting

The shooting took place at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday. Officers heard shots while patrolling the midway, saw a person with a gun and took him into custody after a short chase.

The fair then closed for the night. No announcement has been made about scheduling for the rest of the fair, which is scheduled to run until July 11.

This shooting remains under investigation and additional charges are pending, according to police. Investigators ask any eyewitnesses to provide an account of the incident by calling 540-375-3083.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

(FILE)
What you need to know about Virginia’s new marijuana laws
Harry Lynwood Craig Jr. holding a picture of himself under the hood.
Staunton’s Craig Enterprise celebrates 50 years in business
In this image, you can see the roof of the structure has caved in.
Structure fire in Fishersville
Blue Moon Diner's rooftop seating area in Charlottesville has become a big hit.
Blue Moon Diner seeing success with rooftop dining experience