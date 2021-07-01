Advertise With Us
AugustaK9Trails offers unique hydrotherapy service to dogs in the Valley

By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - AugustaK9Trails in Staunton has been offering rehabilitative care, hydrotherapy and fitness programs to dogs in the area for just over a year now.

Owner Amanda Hardy is a licensed veterinary technician and a certified canine rehabilitation practitioner. She helps dogs regain their strength, even ones just looking to make a splash.

“I offer a canine facility that provides a 12x15 hydrotherapy pool that’s heated at 80 degrees,” Hardy explained. “Which is great for fun swims, fitness swims, arthritis, post-surgery, soft tissue injuries, things like that.”

Hardy notes that she started the business after realizing there was not anything else like this available to the dogs of the Valley.

Despite opening amid a pandemic, Hardy has stayed quite busy.

Veterinarians have also stayed booked and have been referring patients to AugustaK9Trails for post-care.

“To see how they came in and could barely walk because they’re 10 years old and they have arthritis or mobility issues, and then even just weeks later after swimming they are fully mobile,” Hardy said. “Especially the geriatric dogs, I feel like I’m extending their lives which has been incredible rewarding for me.”

AugustaK9Trails also offers adventure hikes and land rehabilitation services for dogs that do not like to swim, need socialization or just need a place to get out.

AugustaK9Trails is planning to expand to a bigger location in Staunton in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

